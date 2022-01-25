Chad Nathan Cannon, 45, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 22, 2022, at his home. He was under the care of his loving family and One Source Home Health & Hospice. Chad was born May 19, 1976, in Boise, Idaho. Soon after, he came to live with Dee and Linda Cannon and his three older siblings, Carol, Curt, and Holly. Curt says that Chad adopted them. Chad loved his family. He grew up in Ammon, Idaho, and attended Bonneville, and then Hillcrest High School, where he made many lifetime friends. In December of 1999, Chad married Emalee Smith. They were blessed with four beautiful children over the years: Erin, Chiara Lynn, Anneliesa Marie, and Angus Matthew. He loved his children and enjoyed camping and hiking with his family, going on drives, taking road trips, going fishing, playing board games, and spending time with extended family too! Chad loved life. He rodeoed in high school, was an active member of the Off-Road Community in Idaho for many years, and loved going hiking. Chad went back to school using the Pathways Program and was very proud of the work that he put in to graduating from BYU-Idaho and his family was very proud of his accomplishment too. Chad loved to work and was always thankful for the jobs he had. Chad was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a mission in Anaheim, California. Chad loved serving and worked hard to serve everyone around him. He happily served in many callings, including Assistant Scout Master, going on many campouts, Ward Clerk, which he loved, and Ward Chorister, which he didn't. In October of 2019, Chad was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. He went to Huntsman Cancer Center for treatment and then enjoyed the next two years with his family, creating many more memories. Chad is survived by his loving wife, Emalee Cannon of Idaho Falls; daughter, Erin Cannon of Gig Harbor, WA; daughter, Chiara Lynn Cannon of Pocatello, ID; daughter, Anneliesa Marie Cannon of Idaho Falls; son, Angus Matthew Cannon of Idaho Falls; father and stepmother, Dee and Pat Cannon of Idaho Falls; sister, Carol (Jim) Sevy of Sugar City, ID; brother, Curt (Jody) Cannon of Benton City, WA; sister, Holly (Jeff) Lancaster of Challis, ID; stepbrother, Greg (Sally) Anderson of Boise, ID; stepsisters, Karen (Troy) Hollingsworth of Salt Lake City, UT, Jennifer (Dan) Feldman of Washington Crossing, PA, and Colette (Shane) Walters of Idaho Falls. He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Jean Nielsen Cannon; grandparents, Don and Lawana Nielsen, Sterling and Phyllis Cannon; uncle, Jim Williams; and nephew, Tex Cannon. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022, at the Rimrock Ward, 5366 East 1st Street, Idaho Falls, with Bishop Matthew Stevens officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services, both visitations at the church. Services will be broadcast via Zoom on Chad's obituary page at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Chad 5/19/1976 - 1/22/2022Nathan Cannon
