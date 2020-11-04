Alan Munn Cannon Jr. was born on March 30, 1933 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Mary Parkinson Cannon and Alan Munn Cannon Senior. Alan was proud to be a Cannon and loved his brothers and sisters very much. He treasured their friendship and influence throughout his life. When Alan was young, his father bought a small farm in Blackfoot. The farm wasn't profitable financially, but it accomplished the goals his father had for his children. Alan enjoyed working with his family on the farm and discovered a love for cows. Alan was active in FFA at Blackfoot High School. After graduation he attended Ricks College and Utah State University before he served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. On the train to the East Central States Mission in 1953, he was consumed by the Book of Mormon. The testimony he received of the Book of Mormon and the Prophet Joseph Smith sustained him throughout his life. Alan served faithfully in many callings in the Church, but for his family his simple, unwavering faith in the unseen moments of his life was his greatest legacy. Following his mission, Alan returned to Utah State where he graduated with a degree in Ag Economics. After graduation, he tried an occupation or two without feeling satisfied or successful. He always wanted to milk cows, but he was worried that he would not be able to make a living. Alan overcame his fears, took out a loan for 10 cows and followed his dream. Alan enjoyed growing, and improving and staying at the forefront of new ideas and technology throughout his life. As Alan began to build a dairy, he met Katherine Barnes Cannon of Rupert, Idaho. Alan and Katherine were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on April 12, 1963. Katherine was a great support to Alan. She believed in him and was a quiet, steady influence in his life. Together, they quickly built a family. Anne was born a year after they were married. The twins, Sara and Nancy, were born 11 short months later. Sixteen months later Karen joined the family. Four girls in two years, but their family was not complete. His only son, Seth was born in 1969 and Kathy (Katherine) in 1971. Alan and Katherine built a home where love abounded. Alan's children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren felt his faith, love, and support. He had a great ability to love each of them and connect in individual, fun ways as he encouraged them to pursue their dreams. Alan enjoyed sports. He loved playing with his brothers growing up and on teams at school and church. Later in life, you could often find him at a ballgame with his friends. His favorite players were his children and grandchildren. Alan was reunited with his loving wife Katherine Barnes Cannon, his parents Alan and Mary Cannon, his brother John and sister Nancy as he passed from this earthly experience on November 1, 2020. Alan will be deeply missed by his children: Anne (David), Sara (Terry), Nancy (Paul), Karen (Aaron), Seth (Jennifer), and his loving daughter Katherine Cannon. Alan's 27 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren will miss their frequent conversations with grandpa often accompanied by a treat. His sisters Charlotte (Johnston), and Jane (Leavitt), and his brothers Peter and Joseph will miss his comradery. The family appreciates the many, many people who have been an influence in Alan's life. On Thursday November 5, 2020, their will be a viewing to honor Alan at the Nalder Funeral Home in Shelley, Idaho from 5:00-7:00. A funeral will be held on Friday November 6, 2020 at 1:00 in the Woodville Church 155 North 700 East Shelley. We regret that due to Covid restrictions only immediate family will be able to attend. Those wishing to view the funeral remotely may do so at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxdeJYiOmVl1nbTpUH7nogg/videos. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Alan 3/30/1933 - 11/1/2020Munn Cannon Jr.