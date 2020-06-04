Cantu Lorene Cantu Lorene Francis Cantu, 85, of Blackfoot, passed away June 1, 2020, at her granddaughter's home. She was under the care of her granddaughter, Katie Welker, and Solace Hospice. Lorene was born July 14, 1934, in Verona, Missouri, to Lawrence Wayne Short and Marie Elizabeth Young Short. She grew up and attended schools in Basalt and Firth. As a freshman in high school, Lorene performed as a soloist and also sang in group performances. Lorene's first marriage was to Leonard Stecklein. They were blessed with six children. Lorene and Leonard were later divorced. On October 24, 1976, she married the love of her life, Lionel Cantu, in Blackfoot, Idaho. Lorene and Lionel made their home in Riverside, Idaho. Lorene was a wonderful cook and homemaker. She enjoyed embroidery and flowers. She loved her husband and especially loved spending time with him camping and fishing. Lorene is survived by her husband, Lionel Cantu of Blackfoot, ID; son, Rickey (Karen) Stecklein of Moreland, ID; daughter, Janiece (Flint) Niehart of Riverside, ID; son, Leslie Stecklein of Pocatello, ID; brother, Wayne (Karen) Short of Riverside, ID; sister, Mary Lou (Norbert) Henscheid of Boise, ID; brother, Phillip (Linda) Short of Mesquite, NV; sister, LaRita (Michael) Hendricks of Firth, ID; sister, Glenda (Dennis) Woods of Filer, ID; daughter-in-law, Debbie Stecklein of Rockford, ID; and son-in-law, Rodney Jackman of Pocatello, ID. She left behind a large posterity. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence Short and Marie Young Short; daughter, Elizabeth Jackman; son, Alex Stecklein; and daughter, Alana Harris. A Gathering will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
News Trending Today
-
South Idaho COVID-19 cases at 'high' for pandemic. Officials urge people social distance, wear masks
-
Protesters march to courthouse in Idaho Falls, demand justice for George Floyd
-
Jolley get prison for aggravated assault
-
Idaho Falls woman arrested for reportedly torturing child with strangulation, holding him underwater
-
Command Center to remain at courthouse
-
Bannock County decides against hosting high school rodeo championships
-
Tuesday Morning to close this summer
-
Cammack, Edwin and Dixie
-
Isabel Hyde is queen of barrel racing in District 4
-
Pocatello attorney prevails in largest water rights case in Nevada history