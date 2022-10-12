Annette, age 79, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on Wednesday the 5th of October, 2022. Annette was born May 25, 1943, in St. Anthony, Idaho, to DeLoy and Iris Beattie. She spent her childhood years in Sugar City and Ammon, Idaho. After graduating from Bonneville High School, she attended a year at Utah State University and a semester at Ricks College. It was in a drama class at USU that she met the man she was to marry. John and Annette were sealed in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple on May 10, 1963, and together raised nine children. What mattered most to her in this life was striving to be a disciple of Jesus Christ, a faithful wife, and a devoted mother and grandmother. As a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jesus Christ is among the most cherished and foundational parts of Annette’s life. Despite her unique trials, her undeniable trust in Him allowed her to overcome. Annette appreciated the arts: she acted, played the piano, sang, read, and wrote poems and theatrical sketches. With her array of talents, she delighted her grandchildren with her wit, often engaging in personal conversation, board games, and excursions, including frequent visits to the library. She had an enthusiasm for life and an intellectual need to be filled. She was a gifted teacher and opened her home and arms to many family members and others in the community. She taught seminary to adaptive needs youth. She loved her service as a patron and worker in the temple and as a military relations senior missionary with John in the Oklahoma Oklahoma City Military Mission, serving Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas. They also served in the Utah Salt Lake City Central Mission. She further relished researching family history and she involved her family in this endeavor. She enjoyed her participation with Daughters of Utah Pioneers. We love and adore you! We look forward to the day when we will be united again. Thank you for your love, faith, and service. Annette is survived by her sister, Madeline Barraclough; brothers Todd (Vicki) and Blaik (Marjan); husband, John; eight children: Siri Jacobsen (Ken), Corinne Gardner (Larry), Christian (Andrea), Amber Schmidt (Cory), Honor Mohr (Jeremiah), Wyn Hofeling (Phil), Jordan (Mercedes), Nathan (Janna); thirty-two grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; youngest child, Bess Maria; sister-in-law Debbie Beattie (Blaik); brother Sidney (Jonquil); and grandson Brennen Jacobsen. Public viewing held Thursday, October 13, from 6:00-8:00AM, at McDougal Funeral Home: 4330 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville, UT. Funeral on Friday, October 14, at 11:00AM, with a public viewing from 10:00-10:45AM, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse: 1250 West Atherton Drive, Taylorsville, UT. Interment at Taylorsville Cemetery: 4575 South Redwood Road. Flowers may be sent to the funeral home. https://www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/florence-capener Florence Annette Capener
