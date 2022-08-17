Terrance 'Terry' Allen Capp, 75, of Blackfoot, Idaho; formerly of Rigby, Idaho, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, after a prolonged illness, at Syringa Chalet Care Center in Blackfoot. Terry was born October 23, 1946 in Spangler, Pennsylvania to Michael A. Capp and Marie Kritendoffer Capp. He was raised and attended schools in central Pennsylvania. Terry worked for Bridger Coal/ PacifiCorp in Rock Springs, Wyoming as a heavy equipment mechanic for 20 years, retiring in 1999. On August 13, 1982, he married his soulmate, Judith 'Judy' Lavonne Mead, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. They made their home in Rock Springs until 2006 when they moved north to Rigby, Idaho. It is here that Terry created a home and shop where he could pursue his true passions. Terry was a true craftsman in many ways. He was a skilled woodcarver for many years, culminating in full-size carousel horses. His other passion was restoring classic cars and hot rods. His love of custom cars was clear in the many vehicles he painstakingly restored, traveling to area car shows, and winning countless awards for his work. Terry was also an avid outdoorsman throughout his lifetime, enjoying fishing, hunting and camping. He played many musical instruments including accordion, fiddle, guitar, and others. He loved gardening, growing his delicious tomatoes and working in his yard. He is survived by his wife, Judy L. Capp of Idaho Falls, Idaho; sons Michael A. (and Shawna) Capp of Snohomish, Washington, Kerry A. Capp of Alverda, Pennsylvania; grandchildren Tanner Capp of Bellingham, WA and Kyla Capp of Snohomish, WA. He was preceded in death by his parents. No services are scheduled at this time. Terrance 10/23/1946 - 8/8/2022Allen Capp