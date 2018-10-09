Michael Leonard Carboneau, 68, died Oct. 4, 2018, from complications due to Parkinson's disease. He was fortunate to live the last 16 months at home after being in and out of hospitals and nursing facilities for the past several years.
Michael was born Oct. 2, 1950, in Muskegon, Michigan, to Leonard S. Carboneau and Adeline Pfeifer Carboneau.
Michael attended Rogers High School in Wyoming, Michigan. He earned scholarships, attended and earned multiple degrees in math and science from Grand Valley State University, Michigan State University, Purdue University and Idaho State University.
After earning his Master of Science degree in nuclear engineering from Idaho State University, he began his employment at the Idaho National Laboratory. Michael loved his work. He loved research, math and science and was a brilliant engineer and scientist.
Michael met Camille Koplin while working at Idaho National Laboratory. They married Aug. 2, 1985, and lived in Idaho Falls. Although they divorced, they remained best friends.
Camille married Michael Roberts, and they had a son, Karsen. Michael "adopted" and loved Karsen as his own. He enjoyed picking Karsen up after school to take him and his cousins bowling. Michael enjoyed helping Camille's siblings, nieces and nephews with their math. He remained close to Camille's entire family, including Krystal whom he and Camille helped raise for three years.
Michael encouraged Camille to start CC Career Services, where he helped her set up her computer lab first in the basement of their home and later on John Adams Parkway. Michael was excited to become a "part-time employee." He and a special friend, Don Hagrman, performed computer code calculations for brain cancer research and treatments, including the Gamma Knife. Michael loved contributing to solutions.
Camille, Mike and Karsen became his primary caregivers after he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease for the past 15 years until his death.
Michael loved Halloween. He gave trick-or-treaters full-size candy bars. He enjoyed Broulim's fried chicken, Reed's Dairy's strawberry milkshakes and donuts of all kinds.
Michael was a warrior. He contributed immensely to the healthcare industry and overcame many challenges. He was an avid coin collector, and his knowledge of coins was endless. He was well-known in the coin community, authored many articles and made interesting discoveries. At Christmas, he gave his nieces and nephews coin sets.
Michael is survived by his longtime friend of 34 years, caregiver and ex-wife, Camille Roberts, and her husband, Michael Roberts, and their son, Karsen; his niece, Krystal; Camille's family; his three sisters, Susan (Rob) Conens, Sally (Paul) Maki and Sandra (Michael) Gatens; one brother, Gary (Roseann) Carboneau; and numerous nieces and nephews of Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of his life will be held at noon Wednesday, Oct. 10, at the Sage Creek Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on East River Road and 33rd North, Idaho Falls, Idaho, directed by Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby, Idaho. The family will visit with friends from 10:30-11:45 a.m. at the church. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.
Interment will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Donations may be made in care of Michael Carboneau to Patient & Family Advocate Services or First Class Medical Transport.
The family wishes to thank the numerous doctors, nurses, home health aides, friends and family who cared for him the past 15-plus years.