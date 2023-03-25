Rex Alan Card, age 60, of Idaho Falls, ID, passed away on March 11, 2023, after a long, hard battle with cancer. Rex was born in Idaho Falls, ID on October 10, 1962, son and only child of the late Joseph Madsen Card and Hazel Laverne McNamara Card. He attended public schools in Rigby and went to Rigby High School. For most of Rex’s life, he worked as a dump truck driver and heavy equipment operator for RC Heavy Haul, Rhodehouse Construction, and All Star Excavating. Rex always had some project he was working on and many of them with Angela Jones, one of his best friends ,whom he met just shy of her 16th birthday. They were lifelong friends and loved each other many years before they married on February 10, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. She will miss all of their adventures fishing, picking up rocks and repurposing things they had picked up at yard sales, thrift stores or in someone else's junk. His encouragement meant a lot and made her strive to accomplish things she didn't think she was capable of doing. She will also miss the silly way he would count how many people commented on her beautiful, eclectic hair everywhere they went together. Rex was known to use his many skills to help others. He would often be found shoveling snow in the early morning hours for friends and neighbors, cutting and hauling firewood for friends, or helping people move. He could be counted on to fix your car (even if tools occasionally went flying out of frustration) . He was good at fixing almost anything and if he couldn't, it probably couldn't be fixed. Rex was always doing something for someone, just a week before he passed, he borrowed his friend's backhoe and moved snow for another friend. The day before he passed his wife, Angela took a snow shovel away from him because he was attempting to shovel snow. Doing things like that for others made him happy. Friends and family were very important to Rex. He was loyal and if you were ever considered a friend to Rex, you were always a friend. It was hard to stay mad at Rex, he somehow sparked friendships between former girlfriends that are still strong today. He was the guy who quietly slipped you a “20” because he saw you were in need. Apart from doing things for others and working on projects, Rex loved spending time outdoors, fishing, hunting for rocks, doing yard work, and riding his quad. Angela was his favorite fishing and rock-hunting partner and Rex was always on the lookout for heart-shaped rocks to add to Angela’s collection. If you ever ran into Rex, he was always accompanied by his dog. They were his children and he took them everywhere with him. In addition to outdoor hobbies, Rex raced quads for many years and won many trophies doing so. Rex was a true friend to everyone and always looking for ways to lift people up. He will be greatly missed. We wish to express gratitude to the Idaho Cancer Center, especially Jamie Jensen, for the excellent care Rex received. Rex is survived by his wife, Angela, of Idaho Falls, ID and cousin, Doreen Thompson, of La Verkin, UT. And many close friends whom he considered family. He was preceded in death by his parents and his dogs, Chezzie, Bridget, and Packer. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Rex Card
