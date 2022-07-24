Our dear mother, grandmother, and friend Celia G. Cardenas, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Celia was born in Spofford, Texas, to Florencio and Dolores Garcia. In 1950, Celia moved to Idaho Falls, where she met her soulmate, Ernesto L. Cardenas, in Rexburg and married on July 11, 1951. They had six children that were all raised in Basalt, Idaho. The Cardenas's home was a haven for laughter, love, security, and numerous animals. Celia was a wonderful and strong woman. She was sweet, quiet but fierce when needed, and relied on her Catholic faith to guide her through life. Celia's devotion to her family was profound and unwavering. She was our source of guidance and connection to faith. Celia loved gardening, sewing, fashion, cooking, and quality time with her grandchildren. Her hair was never undone as she strictly attended her haircuts with Regina every six weeks. She cherished time with her family including numerous barbeques filled with laughter and music by Rod Stewart, Neil Diamond, and Freddy Fender. It was guaranteed every September mom and our oldest brother Ernest would attend the Eastern Idaho State Fair where they would people watch, eat large amounts, and repeat for the entire week. Her witty humor kept us on our toes. This past year she managed to touch numerous people at Morning Star and developed many friendships with both staff and residents. She especially enjoyed the activities including movies, dances, crafting, and just simple walks with her friends. Celia is survived by her children: Adelfa Bauer of Idaho Falls, Lisa (Curtiss) Nate of Idaho Falls, Delia Cardenas of Nampa, and Orlando Cardenas of Blackfoot. Followed by her grandchildren: Zachary, Mekenna, Mikaela, Caitlin, Victor, Andy, Dani, Noah, and Mariana; and her great-grandchildren: Addisyn, Aaliyah, and Azaiah. She was preceded in death by her husband Ernesto Cardenas and sons: Ernest Cardenas Jr. and Victor Cardenas. Mom and grandma - We will miss you so much. You will always be with us, and we will proceed through life with you in our minds and hearts. What we will miss the most is our conversations and guidance from you. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Christ the King Church,1690 E 17th St., Idaho Falls. A Rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m., Monday, July 25, 2022, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls, with a visitation following until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Taylor Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Celia 12/1/1935 - 7/21/2022G. Cardenas
