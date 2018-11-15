Our beloved Ernest endured a massive stroke on September 9th that took his life on November 9, 2018. Ernest was born on November 4, 1952, in Killeen, Texas, to Ernesto and Celia Cardenas. For the majority of Ernest's life, he lived in Basalt, Idaho. Ernest was the oldest of six children which consisted of two brothers and three sisters - Adelfa, Victor (Julie), Lisa (Curtiss), Delia and Orlando. He graduated from Firth High School and briefly worked at Idaho Supreme in Firth, Idaho. The loss of our brother, uncle and son will be felt as the holidays approach and every September at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. His love, dedication to his family, and the enjoyment of togetherness, were extremely important to him. Because of this, Ernest was the anchor for our family and will be sadly missed. He was proud of his nieces and nephews. As they entered his life, it was another opportunity to share the Cardenas love, laughter and life at Basalt. It started with the arrival of Zachary, and then Mekenna (great nieces, Addisyn and Aaliyah), Mikaela, Victor, Caitlin and Andy. Other loves were his passion for the Green Bay Packers and Brett Farve; and Elvis Presley. As we prepared for this difficult time, three words come to mind that describe Ernest- strength, happiness and determination. His internal vigor to manage any challenge was inspiring and left us ashamed to complain of our own challenges. His smile and sparkling eyes were a true reflection of his appreciation for life. For those that knew Ernest, his determination to continue to try was evident. Visitation with family and friends will be held from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 15, 2018, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls, and a rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 16, 2018, at Saint John Paul II Parish, 145 9th Street, Idaho Falls with burial services at Taylor Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Ernest, thank you for being that wonderful person in our lives. Ernest 11/4/1952 - 11/9/2018Cardenas Jr.