Donald Dean Carlson, 71, of Blackfoot, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family August 18, 2021 from complications due to Covid-19. Don was born July 13, 1950 in Trinidad, Colorado to Leland Wesley Carlson and Elinor May Carey. He is the 2nd of six children. Don grew up in Parker, Idaho and graduated from South Fremont High School. After graduating high school, Don served an LDS mission in Australia East. When he returned home, he attended Rick's College in Rexburg and met his sweetheart, Janice Kay Ostermiller. On June 15, 1973 they were married and sealed in the Ogden, Utah temple. Don's career was spent at the INL where he worked at the Naval Reactor Facility for 38 (yes thirty-eight) years until he retired. Don and Janice share a love for family as evidenced by their eight children. For a short time, the family lived in Archer but in 1977 they moved to Moreland where they remained. Don was very active in the Boy Scouts of America program where he served as the council advancement chairman and on the district eagle board of review committee. He was awarded the Silver Beaver for his service. Don's favorite calling in life was the role of Grandpa. His grandkids gave him so much joy and held a special place in his heart. Seldom could you visit his home without finding a grandkid or ten. They will all miss sharing their achievements and growth with their grandpa. His gentle kindness will be missed by all. Don is survived by his wife, Janice Carlson of Moreland; children, Lisa (Ronald) Bradley of West Valley, UT, Lori Carlson of Brigham City, UT, Wesley (Brittany) Carlson of Rockford, Amy (Warren) Sellers of Roy, UT, Kimberly (Dillon) Goodwin of Blackfoot, Erik (Jennifer) Carlson of Thomas, Katie (Tyce) Williams of Pingree, and David (Kylee) Carlson of Rockford; siblings, Carl (Sandy) Carlson of Salem, ID, Lynn (Laurie) Carlson of St. Anthony, Calvin (Myra) Carlson of Kaysville, UT, and Karen (Phil) Mayne of Brigham City, UT; 32 grandchildren and one great grandchild. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, August 23, 2021 at the Blackfoot NW Stake Center, 95 N 740 W Blackfoot, ID. Family will meet with friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S Shilling Ave, Blackfoot, ID and for one hour prior to the service at the Stake Center. Donald 7/13/1950 - 8/18/2021Carlson
