Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
Joyce Darleen Carroll, 72, of Idaho Falls, passed away after a long illness on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at her home holding her daughter's hand and cuddling her grand-dogs. She was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice. Joyce was born on December 15, 1948, in Spokane, Washington to Mac McGowan and Noreen Barnhart. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education. She taught elementary school for thirty years in Firth, Idaho. She loved teaching and near her death mentioned needing to get ready for a substitute, even though she had been retired for 13 years. She is survived by her daughter, Wendy Carroll; "Other daughters": Kirsten McComas and Deanna Blair; family friends: Keysha Denning and Heather McComas; and her brother, Marvin McGowan. Her family would like to thank all the caregivers and home health professionals who helped throughout her illness. At her request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, Joyce would like you to do something kind for a kitty and enjoy a Tequilla Sunrise. Cremation is under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First St., Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Joyce 12/15/1948 - 9/4/2021Darleen Carroll