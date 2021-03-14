Our mother, Judy Carroll, forgot her superhero cape when she came into this world, but it never stopped her from trying. Completing almost 81 laps around the sun gave her ample opportunities to express herself in a life of service, which was near and dear to her heart. After graduating from Pocatello High, she completed nurse's training at St. Benedict's in Ogden, Utah, and later completed her training to become an R.N. in Nebraska. After raising a family, Gonzaga University admitted her for further studies, where she successfully completed her BSN degree in nursing. Judy delighted in participating in a wide array of forms of nursing during her life including pediatrics and emergency nursing at Sacred Heart, school nursing, and military nursing during The Gulf War. She also created a public health program for women experiencing high risk pregnancies at District 7 Health Department, and she worked at Good Samaritan Nursing Home and State Hospital South. Our mother cherished family, children, and grandchildren. She celebrated friendships, and immensely enjoyed her participation in Job's Daughters, Camp Fire Girls, and church leadership. As a high school student, she was awarded the Betty Crocker Award for her homemaking skills, and as an adult she participated actively in Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile, and PEO. Over her life, Judy was an active member of the Congregational and Methodist churches. She enjoyed camping, the Grand Tetons, sewing, quilting, crocheting, and gardening. She loved baking homemade bread and sharing meals with loved ones. She also loved sharing an extensive Christmas Village with her family and community. Finally, she delighted in travel. In addition to traveling extensively throughout the United States and Europe, she completed multiple medical missions to Honduras, helped diverse charities, and sponsored several children's education over the years. Throughout her life, Judy delighted in celebrating other people's successes as much as her own. She loved being a mother and grandmother, and always considered family to be very important. She is survived by two sisters, four children, and five grandchildren. The family will be holding a private service for Judy. Burial will be in Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Judy 4/16/1940 - 3/10/2021Carroll
+2
+2