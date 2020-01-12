Shannon Louise Bidwell Carstens, 78, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 8, 2020, at her home. She was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice. Shannon was born August 13, 1941, in Ventura, California, to Joseph and Hilda Muelheit Bidwell. The world is minus one incredible little person. Grandma may have been small in stature, but she was always mighty in spirit. She was an avid seamstress, having to grow up relying on herself to make clothing that would fit. Full of school spirit in the 50's, she was the first Bonneville High School mascot-the beginning of a lifetime of love for Bees. On July 30, 1960, Shannon married Willi Carstens in Lewisville, Idaho. They made their home in Idaho Falls where together they opened Carstens' Bakery in 1968. Grandma was a loving member of The Little People of America and was dedicated to bringing dwarfs across America together for companionship, support, and friendship. She was a Mary Kay lady, an avid garage sale shopper, a homemaker, a boss, a loyal friend, a cousin, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. We all love her so much-her ambition, her fearlessness, her courage, and her memory will not soon be forgotten. Rest easy sweet grandma, you were a bright light to everyone you've ever come into contact with. She is survived by her loving husband, Willi Carstens of Idaho Falls; daughter, Melanie (Darrell) Eskelsen of Idaho Falls; two grandchildren, Crista Valentine and Benjamin Borsik; and a great grandson, Aadyn Hope. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Michelle Carstens. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, at Rose Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Shannon 8/13/1941 - 1/8/2020Carstens