Willi Carstens, 86, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 17, 2022, of natural causes, at his home. Willi was born October 27, 1935, in Nordfriesland, Germany, to Gustav and Erna Carstens. He grew up in WWII Germany, then came to America on a sheepherder's sponsorship in Laramie, Wyoming. On July 30, 1960, he married Shannon Bidwell in Coltman, Idaho. Willi and Shannon made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He was a bakers apprentice in Germany. He owned and operated Carstens Bakery at 243 Cliff Street in Idaho Falls since 1968. He enjoyed fishing, Volkswagens, his farm, and loved to make people laugh. Willi is survived by his loving daughter, Melanie (Darrell) Eskelsen of Idaho Falls, ID; siblings, Heinz (Doris) Carstens of Idaho Falls, ID, Lisa Waters of Salt Lake City, UT, Hildagard (Dennis) Bateman of Salt Lake City, UT, and Ruth Robinson of the United Kingdom; grandson, Ben (Natalie) Borsik; granddaughter, Crista Valentine; and great grandson, Aadyn Hope. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Michelle Carstens; wife, Shannon Carstens; and brothers, Julius Carstens and Andreas Carstens. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. The family will visit with friends from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Willi 10/27/1935 - 1/17/2022Carstens