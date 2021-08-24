Donald James (Donnie) Carter or known affectionately by some as "Duck", 65 of Coeur d'Alene Idaho died early Friday morning on July 16, 2021, at his home. Don was born July 23, 1955, in Broken Bow Nebraska to Earl Wayne Carter and Velma Arlene (Berglund) Carter. Don grew up in Roberts Idaho and the Jefferson County area. He attended elementary school in Roberts and Graduated High school from West Jefferson High school in Mud Lake Idaho. He attended Northwestern Veterinary school in Seattle for 1 year before it closed, then went on to receive a Farrier Degree in 2012. After meeting on a blind date Don took the hand of his bride Susan Elesa (Davis) Carter the love of his life and was married on September 20, 1975, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Don was a truck driver by trade and proud of it. Don drove trucks big and small for many companies. Starting with Simplot, then Edwards Brothers, Batt trucking in Boise, Idaho. Don and Susan then moved to Wyoming where he worked in the oil fields driving for Nowsco Oil Service and CUDD Pressure Control Oil Well Service both in Rock Springs, Wy. After returning to Idaho Don worked at Fresh Pak at the same time as he started a thriving hog farm with his family in Roberts. He then finished his career working for W3 company, United Pipe, H.D. Fowler company, DePatco, and Rhodehouse Construction. Don semi- retired in 2018 to Coeur D'Alene, Idaho to be closer to his 2 kids, and 5 grandsons, and where he has spent the last 3 years at the Tamarack RV Park spreading God's word to all who would listen. Don was born with boots on and spent most of his life living "on the farm" in the Roberts area where he learned to be a horseman at a young age. Don loved every aspect of the farm, but especially loved the animals. He spent several years rodeoing in high school mostly riding rough stock (bulls and broncs). His experience there led to breaking and training horses later in life as well teaching many others to ride and sharing his love for animals. Don sat the saddle beautifully and was truly in his happy place anytime he was on his noble steed "Jake". Don also enjoyed reading, taking his afternoon nap, sharing the good news of God, and spending time with his family being a loving husband, father, and Papa. Don was a Member of the Cross Bar Church, Bass Singer, and sound specialist of the Dirt Church Band of Idaho Falls, ID. He then became part of the Prairie Cowboy church Band of Newman Lake, WA where he continued to hone his musical talents and song-bird voice. Don is survived by his loving wife Susan of CDA, 3 kids Melanie Carter of Spokane, WA., Jeremy and Holli Carter of Colbert, WA and 5 Grandsons Stoddard, Porter, Bentin, Kayne, Clancy. Sister Suzann (Mike) Burns of Cochrane Alberta Canada. Brother In-Law's Steven Davis, Blaine (Jackie) Davis, Kevin (Debi) Davis, Mark (Sara) Davis, Scott (Marnie) Davis, Tim (Kim) Davis, and Sister In-law Wendy Davis, and Many Many loving nieces and nephews. A graveside memorial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday 8-28-2021 at the Grant Cemetery 154 N 3300 E, Rigby, ID 83442. There will also be a friends and family gathering following the service at the Mustang Park located at 651 N. 2858 E., Roberts, ID 83444. In Leu of Flowers, please make a donation to Share the Son Ministries at www.sharetheson.org. in care of Mike Ghiglia. Donald 7/23/1955 - 7/16/2021James Carter
Recommended for you
News Trending Today
-
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Lowe nets 2 goals as Idaho Falls downs Bonneville in boys soccer
-
Eastern Idaho health officials look to recruit doctor for board slot
-
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Night' game
-
Mackintosh, Jennifer
-
Inama, Albert
-
Idaho dairy processor undergoes major expansion
-
Idaho Falls man charged after video reportedly found of sexual assault
-
Eastern Idaho officials push vaccines amid surge
-
FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Shelley boys' soccer hopes for early improvement
-
Idaho man is winner of this season of ‘Alone’ survival TV show