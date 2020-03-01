Fern LaRue Carter, 83, of Idaho Falls, passed away February 25, 2020, at her daughter's home. Fern was born February 13, 1937, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Newell L. Walker and Lila J. Rainsdon Walker. She grew up and attended schools in Iona and Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. On March 28, 1956, she married Kay W. Prestwich, and together they raised four children. They later divorced. On March 19, 1977, she married Thomas Beck Carter in Idaho Falls; he passed away in 2008. Fern was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She and Tom were able to serve a mission for her church in California. She did bookkeeping, payroll, and taxes for several retail stores, School District #91, Carousel Office Supply store- which she owned and operated with her late husband Tom, Mountain River Ranch, and Ron Duersch Accounting Office. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking and was known best for her delicious banana bread. Most of all, she loved being with her family and friends and will truly be missed by all. Fern is survived by her loving daughters, Linda (R. Edward) Evans of North Bend, WA, Debra (Mel) Saunders of Idaho Falls, ID, and Karen Adams of Idaho Falls, ID; step-daughters, Laura White of Rexburg, ID, Lesley Carter of Salt Lake City, UT, and Linda Carter of Rexburg, ID; step-sons, Paul (Jolyn) Carter of Orem, UT, Brian (Heather) Carter of Rexburg, ID, and Tom Carter, Jr. of Rexburg, ID; sisters, Frieda Schwab of Salt Lake City, UT, and Connie (Terry) Andersen of St. Anthony, ID; brother, Lonny (Nancy) Walker of Ucon, ID; many grandchildren, and many more great-grandchildren to love. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Kay W. Prestwich and Thomas Beck Carter; sister, June (John of Boise, ID) Baker; and son, Brian Prestwich. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 14th at the Idaho Falls Parley Ward (2055 Coronado). The family will visit with friends Friday 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home (273 N. Ridge) and Saturday 10-10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Iona Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Fern 2/13/1937 - 2/25/2020LaRue Carter
