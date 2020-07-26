Remembering and celebrating the life of James (Jim) A. Carter. Jim was born in the Twin Falls hospital and grew up in Gooding Idaho to Andrew Vincen and Gladys Wells Carter on April 15, 1935. He died March 10, 2020 at his home in Boise of heart failure. He graduated from the University of Idaho with a Chemical Engineering degree and started his career at the AEC-DOE site in Idaho Falls in 1958. He worked for Phillips Petroleum Co. at the three reactors ETR, MTR and ATR. Prior to his retirement in 1995, he was working in the robotics program. Once retiring, Jim enjoyed remodeling the family farm house in New Sweden. Camping, hiking, fishing and hunting with family and friends were happy times throughout his life. Jim was especially proud of his two sons and enjoyed doing home projects with them. He is survived by his wife, Laverne of 58 years; his son Bill and spouse Rachelle with children Charlotte and Andy; and his son Robert and spouse Kelly. Brother Bob and wife Christine of Portland with nieces, nephews and family. Please join us Friday, August 7 at the Hilton Garden Inn at 700 Lindsay Blvd., Idaho Falls. A short program starts at 6:00 pm followed by a light supper and beverages on the patio. James (Jim) 4/15/1935 - 3/10/2020A. Carter