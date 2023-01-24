Joyce Carter, 73, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend passed away unexpectedly on January 14, 2023 in Temecula, California while riding her favorite horse Charlie. Joyce was a light in everyone's life and brought endless joy and positivity wherever she went. Her energy and smile lit up a room and her strong work ethic was infectious. She talked to everyone, asking about their day or giving them a compliment, whether she knew them well or not. Joyce made a lasting impression on those she'd meet, even if briefly. She was truly a beautiful, remarkable woman. Joyce was an award-winning designer for Skidmore Inc home builders in Idaho Falls and could run a tight ship on a construction crew. She was the owner of Silkwood Interiors and had a wonderful eye for space, color, texture and organization. She was always creating and exuding beauty. Her watercolor paintings, hand-sewn decorations, quilts, and the like will live on as treasures of her artistic talent. Joyce was also very involved in the horse community. She was a talented competitive reiner. She enjoyed this sport with a passion and just loved horses and meeting people to ride with and learn from. A warm bright day when she was able to ride was her delight. Joyce grew up with her parents, William and Vivian Carter, and two brothers in Nevada, Mt. Shasta CA, and Tucson AZ, while spending summers in Grandview TX. She was a beautiful singer in church and joined school choirs and singing groups, ultimately receiving a full scholarship and her bachelor's degree in music from the University of Arizona. Joyce married John Eggold, raised two daughters in Northern CA, enjoyed many years with a large extended family, but divorced after 20 years. She later met Denys Hansen while country dancing. They fell in love during a date at a pie shop, had a second date riding horses, and after a sweet courtship, married in 1995, later moving to Idaho Falls. Joyce, with Denys, lived a full life of hard work with fun times reining, roping, fishing, being with friends, and creating many family memories as loving parents and grandparents. Joyce loved nature and her beautiful life, ripe with art, music, gardening, pets, cooking, baking, and time with her true love Denny. And she always said proudly that being a mother and a grandmother were her greatest accomplishments. Joyce is survived by her husband Denys Hansen of Idaho Falls, brother Bill Carter (Teresa) of Newport Wa, brother Randy Carter (Joy) of Lago Vista Tx, daughters Joelle Kohn (David) and Julianne Eggold of San Diego, grandchildren Toby, Elliot, Charlotte Kohn of San Diego, stepson Chad Hansen (Janeen) and grandchildren Briggs Hansen (Bailee), Olivia, and Emily Hansen of Duvall Wa, stepdaughter Lindsay Sells and grandchildren Carter, Marin, Brody, and Ryder Sells of Roseville Ca, stepdaughter Andrea Jones (Morgan) and grandchildren Bailey and Easton Jones of Roseville Ca, and many beloved brother- and sister-in-laws, nieces, and nephews. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday February 11, 2023 from 1:00-4:00 pm at Riverbend Ranch on 2880 N. 55th West, Idaho Falls, ID 83402. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to her local charity of choice dvsacac.org Joyce Carol Carter
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.