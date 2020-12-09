Dale K. Cartier passed away peacefully, in the loving arms of his wife, Sunny, and surrounded by light and love from his adoring children and grandchildren on Sunday, December 6, 2020. Dale was preceded in death by his father, mother, and only sibling, Don. In addition to his devoted wife, Dale is survived by his son, Todd Dale Cartier, and daughter, Gwen Marie Danz (Tom), and stepchildren: Greg Wray (Shelly) and Julie Bird (Gordon), Kebbie Wheeler (Layne Giles), Tammy Peterson (Greg), Tauna Butler (Leon), Ralph 'Butch' Wheeler (Diane) and Robert Wheeler (Colleen). He was survived by four grandchildren: Jason and Sarah Cartier, and T.J. and Curtis Danz, and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by numerous loving step and extended-family grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Born in Dearborn Michigan, on June 11, 1935, Dale was the second son of George and May Cartier. A bright and promising athlete throughout his school years, Dale was inducted into the Detroit Tigers Baseball Association and played ball in the minor leagues in Georgia and Florida before coming to Idaho for the Farm League in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Dales's decision to remain in Idaho was due to his love for fishing and hunting and, of course, the people. Dale began working for the Idaho Falls Fire Department as soon as he was eligible at the age of 21 (1956) and made many life-long friends. Dale served in the U.S. Army on active duty from February 13, 1958 to March 13, 1960 during which time he married Carol McCauley and had a beautiful baby girl. Dale and Carol divorced, at which time, Carol moved back home, to Canada. A few years later, Dale met and married Bonnie Simmons/Wray, adding two beautiful children, a son, and a daughter, to his family. Together, Dale and Bonnie had another beautiful baby boy. Bonnie passed away in 1973 due to a tragic accident. Dale met his devoted and beloved wife, Sunny Dee Johnson/Wheeler in 1979 and spent the next 40 plus years together. After Dale's retirement in 1986, Dale and Sunny became snowbirds, traveling to Apache Junction Arizona every winter for 24 years where they met many lifelong, unforgettable, and precious friends. Dale was involved in the softball league at Superstition Sunrise as a player, mentor, and coach inspiring many players throughout his years in the league. Dale coached and lead his team to championships for numerous tournaments. Those who knew Dale K. Cartier, remember him fondly as a strong athlete and avid sportsman. Dale played and/or coached baseball throughout most of his life and NEVER quit fishing. Dale will be remembered fondly for his famous 'one more cast' and 'any day on the water is a good day' philosophies, and was known as a die-hard fisherman, frequently fishing from dawn until dusk, rain or shine. No public services are planned at this time, but a celebration of life for family and friend attendance is planned on Dale's birthday, June 11, 2021. Cremation is under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Dale 6/11/1935 - 12/6/2020Cartier
