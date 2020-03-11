Mrs. Patricia Aiken Carver passed away in her sleep in the early morning hours of February 26, 2020, at the age of 91, in Provo, Utah. She was born on June 21, 1928, in Sterling, Colorado, the daughter of Evan Lorenzo Aiken and Ruth Lola Lund Aiken. She was the wife of Paul Stallings Carver, who proceeded her in death in 2016. She is survived by her three children, Paul Stephen (California), Michael Evan (Hawaii) and Christine Susan (Utah), seven grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Pat was a home maker until 1971, when she began working as a secretary for a local bank in Rexburg. She worked there for another 18 years until she retired at the same time as Paul in 1989. From that time on, Pat and Paul threw all their energies into building their second home in Island Park. The "cabin" was anything but a rustic mountain cabin. It became the center of the Carver Family get-togethers for the next 20 years. When at the cabin, the kitchen was Pat's domain. Others were welcome to visit the kitchen, but all food was prepared and served by Pat even though she claimed she wasn't used to cooking for crowds and really didn't know what she was doing. She never served a bad meal. Pat and Paul loved to drive through Yellowstone Park and made annual spring and fall excursions. They would drive to West Yellowstone, then down to Old Faithful Inn where they would have lunch. They would then walk out to watch the next eruption, during which Paul would always take a picture. (They have the largest collection of Old Faithful eruption pictures in the world.) To escape the brutal Rexburg winters, Pat and Paul loved to go on cruises to the warmer parts of the world. They went to the Caribbean twice, through the Panama Canal and a couple of other trips to Mexico. In the spring and summer, they would take cruises to Alaska. Their favorite Alaska trip included a six-day train trip to Denali National Park. Each trip resulted in lots of local souvenirs and tales of events both on the ship and with the onshore excursions. In her final years, Pat lived in Assisted Living in both Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Provo, Utah. The vacation trips became limited to daily bus rides around Southeastern Idaho. She grew to enjoy the routine of assisted living with its regular Bingo games, a weekly trip to the hair salon and her daily walks around the facility. She lived a rich, full life with many adventures and a happy and loving family. She will be missed. A graveside service will be held at the Rexburg Cemetery on March 13th at 2:00 p.m. under the direction of Flamm Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Friday from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg before going to the cemetery for services. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com Patricia 6/21/1928 - 2/26/2020Carver