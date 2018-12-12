Michael "Mike" Francis Case, 72, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 9, 2018, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center of complications related to Alzheimer's Disease. Mike was born August 1, 1946, in Vallejo, California, to Elmer W. Case and Marie Knight Case. He grew up and attended schools in Utah and Idaho. On June 10, 1963, he married the love of his life, Frances "Bo" Bowman in Idaho Falls, Idaho. To this union were born four children, Bridget, Nick, Trent and Travis. Mike and Bo made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho and Mohave Valley, Arizona where Mike owned and operated several businesses. He was a member of numerous clubs, organizations and associations. Mike enjoyed golf, street rods, drag racing and spending time with family and friends. Michael is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Frances "Bo" Case; daughter, Bridget Case of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Nick (Theron McGriff) Case of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Trent Case of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Travis (Lisa Brighton) Case of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Doris "Doddie" (Gary) Kerbs of Idaho Falls, ID; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Case of Idaho Falls, ID; sister-in-law, Juanita Case of Idaho Falls, ID; 16 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Robert Case, Blaine Case and Larry Case. The family will visit with friends Wednesday, December 12, 2018, from 6-8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 13th, at Rose Hill Cemetery, 2355 Rollandet. A celebration of life will be held Thursday, December 13th, from 5-8 p.m. at The Idaho Falls Elk's Lodge, 640 E. Elva. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Mike 8/1/1946 - 12/9/2018Case