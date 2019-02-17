Douglas Carl Casey, 76, passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, in Yuma, Arizona. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at the Faith Bible Chapel in Salmon with Pastor Greg Middlebrook officiating. Masonic Funeral Rites will be held at Salmon Cemetery under the auspices of Lemhi Lodge #11 A.F. & A.M. A reception will follow at the Salmon Elks Lodge. Doug was born on March 20, 1942, in Salmon, Idaho, to Barton and Eleanor (Hutchison) Casey. He lived next to the North Fork Store until age 9 when the family moved to Salmon. He graduated from Salmon High School in 1960, where he played basketball, football and served as Student Body President. He attended Idaho State University and was a member of Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity. Doug married Elizabeth Jones on Aug. 26, 1967, in Salmon. He served an apprenticeship at Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel in Boise. After graduating from the San Francisco College of Mortuary Science, he returned to Salmon and purchased the Jones Funeral Home. In addition to operating the Jones & Casey Funeral Home for 30 years, he served as Lemhi County Coroner for 25 years. He was also active in the community; Salmon Rotary Club, Elks Lodge #1620, Past President of the Salmon Valley Chamber of Commerce, Steele Memorial Hospital Board, Salmon Volunteer Fire Dept., Past Master of Lemhi Lodge #11, A.F & A.M., Royal Arch Masons #14, Salmon Commandery #9, Associate Guardian of Job's Daughters, and a member of El Korah Shrine. He also enjoyed supporting youth sports, coaching Little League baseball, skiing, bowling, square dancing, and golfing. Doug retired to Yuma, Arizona, in 2004. He is survived by his partner Marlene Painter of Yuma; sister Coleen (Frank) Donkers of Albany, OR; three sons Brian Casey of Sandpoint, ID, Bart (Anne Marie) Casey of Sandpoint, ID, and Brett (Melissa) Casey of Oak Harbor, WA; five grandchildren Tyler, Jaidyn, Brian, Brandon and Sarah; and one great-granddaughter Paislee Mae. He is also survived by many good friends in Idaho and Arizona. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Jones & Casey Funeral Home of Salmon, Idaho. Douglas 3/20/1942 - 2/7/2019Carl Casey