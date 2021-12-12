Cheryl Ann "Cheri" Casper, 71, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021, at the Idaho Falls Community Hospital. Cheri was born on April 28, 1950, in Daniel, Wyoming, and raised in Rexburg, Idaho, by her parents Willis Grover Casper and Lucille Preston Casper. She attended schools in Rexburg, graduating from Madison High School. Cheri had many fond memories of family boating trips and many shenanigans with her two brothers. She began her career as a cook at several area restaurants in both Rexburg and Idaho Falls, Idaho. She later moved to Idaho Falls were she was the kitchen manager for the Good Samaritan Nursing Center. She then went to work for Argonne National Laboratory where she was a cook and a custodian for 16 years before retiring. Her hobbies included playing cards and board games. She was an avid reader and loved music and the great outdoors. Her biggest joy in life was sharing time and laughter with her family and friends. Cheri is survived by her loving best friend, Lorie Peterson, Idaho Falls, ID; her chosen grandson, Kaidyn Peterson of Idaho Falls, ID; her two companions, Tia and Kaya; her brother, Robert Casper, of Alma, NE; nephews, Jake Casper of Kennewick, WA, and Bow Casper of Alma, NE; her nieces, Misty Blair of Idaho Falls, ID, and Randi Casper of Rexburg, ID; two great-nephews, six great-nieces, and one great-great niece; aunts, numerous cousins and many great friends whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents, her grandparents, and her brother, William James Casper. There will be no services. Family and friends will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. Cheri wants her loved ones to remember that she is only as far away as your memories with her take you and this is not goodbye, it is ADIOS for now. Condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.com Cheri 4/28/1950 - 12/9/2021Casper