Edythe Bright Casper, 94 of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021. Edythe was born December 17, 1926 in Rigby, Idaho to Clifford Monroe Bright and Ruth Harper Bright. She was raised and attended schools in Rigby, graduating from Rigby High School. She continued her education at Brigham Young University, in Provo, Utah, earning her Bachelor's degree in English with a minor in French. On July 31, 1948, she married John Wallace Casper in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They were blessed with 6 children: Camille, William, John, Ruth, Kurt, and Thel. In addition to being a wife and mother, Edythe worked as a schoolteacher and later as the office manager of her husband's medical practice. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers. She was passionate about reading, writing, and genealogy. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, and bird watching. She is survived by her daughters, Camille Casper Blackburn of Ammon, Idaho, and Ruth Casper (Kaycee) Byron of Idaho Falls, Idaho; her sons, John Bright (Faith) Casper, of Garden City, Idaho, Kurt Walker (Lisa) Casper of Peoria, Arizona, and Thel Wallace (Lisa) Casper of Idaho Falls, Idaho; her sisters, Elaine Bright Clark of SLC, Utah, Janet Bright Wilkinson of Ojai, California, Clifta Bright Tobler of Lehi, Utah15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; other family members, Carol H. Casper, Duane Blackburn, and Rebecca N. Casper; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Wallace Casper; her son, William Lloyd Casper; and her great-granddaughter, Cordelia Ruth Casper. A private family service will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Eckersell Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Services will be broadcast live at 11:00 a.m. - the link may be found by visiting www.eckersellfuneralhome.com then clicking on her obituary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Heifer International by visiting www.heifer.org. Edythe 12/17/1926 - 3/13/2021Bright Casper
