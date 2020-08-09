In loving memory of Mozell Thompson Cauble, 95, formerly of Idaho falls, who passed away August 6, 2020, of natural causes at her daughter's home in Great Falls, Montana. She was under the care of Benefis Peace Hospice. Mozell was born April 7, 1925, in Bloomington, Idaho, to Joseph Andrew Thompson and La Dilla Isabelle Leavitt Thompson. She grew up and attended schools in Ammon, Idaho, and graduated from Ammon High School. On December 6, 1943, Mozell married Max Drollinger and they had five children together, Patty, Terrell, Timothy, Shannon and Debra. On December 24, 1972, she married George Clinton Cauble, Jr. in Idaho Falls. Mozell and George made their home in Idaho Falls, where Mozell was a homemaker and worked as a sales person for retail clothing stores. George passed away April 20, 1993. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of latter-day Saints. She enjoyed being a Relief Society Teacher for the church, and her favorite hobbies were gardening, sewing, dancing and singing. Mozell is survived by her daughter, Patty (Steven R) Smith of Great Falls, MT; daughter-in-law, Mariellen Drollinger of Iona, ID; son, Tim Drollinger of Iona, ID; daughter, Shannon (Dan) Barrett of Great Falls, MT; daughter, Debra ( Ty) Silva of Bethel Island, CA; 15 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren; and 23 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, sisters, Loy Campbell, Celia Jones and Fae Sanders, brothers, Ned and Boyd Thompson, son, Terrel Max Drollinger, and grandson, Jerry Dean Frandsen. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Rose Hill Cemetery, 2355 Rolandet. There will be a luncheon to follow. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Mozell 4/7/1925 - 8/6/2020Cauble
+1
News Trending Today
-
Governor says Idaho will stay in Stage 4 for at least 2 more weeks, but presses for school reopenings
-
Blackfoot solidifies return to classroom
-
Moss, Tara
-
Reported stalker arrested after accessing victim's doorbell camera
-
Commissioners voice concern to fair board
-
Blackfoot Urban Renewal Agency hears discussion on parking lot
-
Sorenson, Tammy
-
After battling COVID for a month, man on treatment trial recovers: 'I got stronger all the time'
-
Surgeon gives tips for keeping joints healthy
-
Idaho Falls man arrested, admits to shooting BB gun on 17th Street