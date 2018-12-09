Steven Lynn Caverhill, 66, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 7, 2018, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Steven was born October 17, 1952, in Afton, Wyoming, to John H. Caverhill and Alta Pifer Caverhill. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Skyline High School. He also attended Idaho State University. He served in the United States Army and earned the rank of SP-4. On April 15, 1971, he married Debra Howard. To this union were born five children, Sybil, Heather, Scott, Zac, and Tiffany. They were later divorced. In 1985, he married Teresa Techick. She passed away October 23, 1990. On October 9, 1997, he married Bonnie Ann Caverhill in Las Vegas, Nevada. Steven and Bonnie made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Steven worked as a entrepreneur in car sales and as a small business owner. Bonnie passed away September 8, 2014. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he held many callings. He enjoyed fishing, boating, ATVs, motorcycles, camping, and hunting. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Steven is survived by his mother, Alta Pifer Blake of Pocatello; daughter, Sybil (Jeff) Shults of Helena, MT; daughter, Heather (Ritch) Way of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Scott (Heather) Caverhill of Oregon City, OR; son, Zachary (Tina) Caverhill of Damascus, OR; daughter, Tiffany Caverhill of Helena, MT; brother, John Caverhill of Pocatello, ID; sister, Jennifer (Jerry) Fisher of Pocatello, ID; brother, Michael (LaVina) Caverhill of Omaha, NE; uncle, Larry Pifer of Idaho Falls, ID; numerous nieces and nephews, 14 grandchildren, two great grandchildren and one on the way. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Ann Caverhill; wife, Teresa Caverhill; father, John H. Caverhill; brother, Jeff Caverhill; and sisters, Carolyn Moore and Cherie Caverhill. Services will be held a later date. Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Steven 10/17/1952 - 12/7/2018Caverhill