Betty Jo Caylor, 84 years old, of Ashland, Oregon, went home to her maker, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, Nov 18, 2018, at 1:48 a.m., after a battle with ALS. Betty was born on Dec 1, 1933, in Rule, Texas to Opal and J.C. Wilson. Betty's home was always warm and welcoming to any and all that walked through her door. Betty's faith in God was the centerpiece of her life along with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Betty is survived by her 3 children, Ken Caylor, Rick (Geri) Caylor and Patti (Bill) Miller, 9 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Before it was "the norm" to have two parents working at the same time, Betty worked most of her life while raising three children with her husband "Red". The last 20 years working with children as the librarian at Lassen View Elementary School in Red Bluff, California. Betty was a member of the Church of Christ in each of the cities she lived in throughout her life. Betty is preceded in death by Yvonne Elaine Caylor (daughter), J.C. Wilson (father), Opal Wilson (mother), Lillian Cape (sister) and her husband of 63 years, C.C. "Red" Caylor. Services will be held at 3 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at Lookingglass Cemetery, 1526 Foot Creek Road, Winston, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Betty's name to the Church of Christ, 621 Park St., Ashland, OR 97520, or to your local SPCA Chapter. Betty 12/1/1933 - 11/18/2018Caylor