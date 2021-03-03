Cederberg Glenn E. Cederberg Glenn E Cederberg passed away February 27, 2021 at the age of 94 at his home on the Cederberg farm in Firth, Idaho. The same farm where he was born on August 12, 1926 to William and Ebba Fredriksen Cederberg. Throughout his life, Glenn always valued a good education. He began his in Firth, continued it at the University of Idaho in Moscow, and finally, Idaho State University where he studied engineering. Glenn was a proud patriot. He joined the army early on, training at Fort Lewis in Washington, and then, was transferred to Austria where he bravely served during the Korean War. He had many stories about his travels in Europe and specifically Austria, and loved to share them. On January 1, 1954, Glenn married Betty Jo Knight in Rupert, Idaho. They moved to Firth following their marriage and, together, raised four children: Steven (Sheryl) Cederberg, Sheryl (Wesley) High, David (Julie) Cederberg, and Janet Cederberg. Glenn was a dedicated and beloved member of the community and found a lot of joy in serving others, working hard, and spending time with friends. He was a member of the St. Johns Masonic Lodge #52 and was also a founding member and lifetime supporter of the Riverview Grange. He was a recently-baptized member of the Bethel Lutheran Church in Firth and found a lot of happiness and peace within it. He worked for Westinghouse on the INL site for 32 years and spent the rest of his time tending diligently to his family farm, his favorite work. He is survived by his children Sheryl, David, and Janet; fourteen grandchildren; forty-four great grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Dallas Cederberg, two sisters Vera Gentillon and Caroline Towne, his loving wife Betty, son Steven Lloyd Cederberg, son-in-law Wesley High, and two great-grandchildren, Ethan Johnson and Blakelyn Cederberg. The family would like to thank Hands of Hope Hospice and the Firth Medical Clinic for the great care they gave their dad. Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Friday, March 5, 2021 at the Bethel Lutheran Church, 413 N Main Street in Firth. The family will meet with friends Thursday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 P.M. at Nalder Funeral Home,110 West Oak in Shelley. Burial will be in the Riverview Cemetery with military rites. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com.
+1