Francis Marie Chaffin, 84, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 3, 2021, at her granddaughter's home. She was under the care of Encompass Home Health and Hospice and her loving family. Francis was born June 7, 1936, in Paul, Idaho, to Ivan Leo Durfee and Florence Le May Sheen Durfee. She grew up in Firth where she was raised by her mother and Orville "Oley" Beus. Francis went on to attend VoTech in Idaho Falls, where she graduated in the top ten percent of her class. On December 26, 1953, she married LaVar Chaffin in Tacoma, Washington. Francis and LaVar were blessed with four children, LeeAnn, Wendy, John, and Garret. Francis and LaVar were divorced. Later on Francis had twin sons, Guy and Kenny. Francis made her home in Idaho Falls and she worked at French's and Pillsbury, retiring in 2000. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Francis enjoyed going on car rides up to Swan Valley and Palisades. She lived for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Francis is survived by her loving children, LeeAnn Chaffin of Shelley, ID, John (Brenda) Chaffin of Idaho Falls, ID, Garret Chaffin of Idaho Falls, ID, Guy Chaffin of Idaho Falls, ID; 13 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Wendy Ingelstrom; son, Kenny Chaffin; and grandson, Ray Mecham. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Francis 6/7/1936 - 5/3/2021Marie Chaffin
