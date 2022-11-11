Dr. Charles Kent Chamberlain, 84, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away on November 8, 2022, after a battle with dementia. Kent was born on November 19, 1937, to Charles and Zarman Chamberlain in Cedar City, Utah. He was the second of five siblings. Kent spent the major part of his childhood exploring and hiking the local hills. Kent met Nancy Chapple from Springville, Utah in 1956. They were married on August 15, 1958, in Spanish Fork, Utah and were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City, Utah. They were married 64 years. Kent served in the Army from 1960-1962 in Anchorage, Alaska, and he and Nancy enjoyed their time living in Alaska. Kent received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, where he received a scholarship for wrestling. He earned a Doctoral degree from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, in 1969, the year his oldest child, Jason, was born. After graduating with a doctorate in Petroleum Geology, he began his geology career, which included time as a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, Ohio University, University of Nevada Las Vegas, and Brigham Young University Idaho. Kent lived in many states working in the field of geology, residing longest in Colorado. His daughter, Susan, was born when he and Nancy lived in Texas in 1972. Kent was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many callings including many wonderful years working with the Boy Scouts. Kent and Nancy served a service mission for the Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center for nearly six years until their release due to Kent's struggle with dementia. Kent was an excellent wood worker and used his skills to help the center. Kent enjoyed scouting, chess, anything to do with dinosaurs, genealogy, raising rabbits, gardening, studying edible plants, and always fossil hunting. Kent is survived by his wife Nancy, his son Jason (Wendy), daughter Susan Nielsen and his eight wonderful grandchildren Kassidy (Naveen) Akkula, Justine Nielsen (Collin Cundy), Nathan Nielsen (Andrea), Schuyler Chamberlain, Rhett Nielsen (Emily), Zoe Chamberlain, Bo Nielsen, and Kate Nielsen. He has one great grandson and two more great grandchildren on the way. Private family services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family at woodfuneralhome.com. Dr. C. Kent 11/19/1937 - 11/8/2022Chamberlain
