Nanci Lee Champion was born in Pocatello, Idaho, to Hazel LaVella Fisher And Darwin Lee Champion on February 21st 1951. She was raised with her four sisters, Judy, Lee Ann, Janet and Sandy, and their tightly knit bond lasted her lifetime. A beautiful young wife and mother, she was full of life, humor and spunk, loved to dance and sing, adored music and laughter. Most of all, she loved her family. A deeply sentimental and caring woman, her two sons, Nate and Paul, were her whole world. Her grandchildren, Cavin, Jurgan, Bailey, London, Vienna and Lola, were her moon and stars. She cherished her time in Alaska, raising her boys, swimming and sun bathing at Big Lake. She was devoted to her boys' involvement in sports and their adventures in the Alaskan wilderness. She had several communities of friends in Idaho Falls, Bear Lake and Alaska. She outlived her long term boyfriend, Steve, whom she remained deeply in love with, and devoted to, until the end. Her feisty spirit was infectious, and the light she sparked in the hearts of those who loved her will continue to burn forever. A celebration of her vibrant life will be held when we can all be together in festive spirits and warmer weather. Nanci passed away on Christmas Day. We hope you will remember her as we do, laughing and singing her favorite Van Morrison song... "Smell the sea and feel the sky Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic Yeah, when that fog horn blows I will be coming home Yeah, when that fog horn blows I wanna hear it I don't have to fear it And I wanna rock your gypsy soul Just like way back in the days of old Then magnificently we will float Into the mystic..." Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Nanci 2/21/1951 - 12/25/2020Champion
+1