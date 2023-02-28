Our dear, sweet mother, Donna Valeen Smith Preece Chandler, age 91, passed away peacefully February 25, 2023 in St. Anthony, Idaho from natural causes. Donna was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, September 16, 1931 to Lila Ahlstrom and Walter Harold Smith. Her parents were divorced 8 years later. In 1955 her mother married Robert Welcome Preece and Donna was sealed to them June 22, 1955, in the Idaho Falls Temple. Donna attended school in Idaho Falls and graduated from the Idaho Falls High School. She attended Ricks College where she met her future husband, Grant Chandler. They were married a year later in the Idaho Falls Temple on November 16, 1951. During their union, they had four children. Donna worked at various jobs in her life, but devoted most of her time and energy caring for her children and family. She was a talented piano player and taught piano lessons to her grandchildren and neighbors. She was a kind and gentle woman, always serving others and loved by all that came to know her. Donna was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, Fremont Company, and served in the organization for many years. She and her husband, Grant, filled a mission to South Africa. One of Donna's mission assignments was to teach the young girls to play hymns on a keyboard, which proved to be as challenging as teaching her grandkids! Donna and Grant also served a mission at the Family History Center in Mesa, Arizona, where they kept a winter home. Mother had many hobbies and interests that included family, family history, reading, sewing, quilting, cooking, serving in her church, and she spent most of her summers working in a big garden alongside Grant. Grandma always had the most beautiful smile when greeting her grandchildren and they knew she loved them dearly. She always took the time to spend with her grandkids and great-grandkids, reading to them, teaching them skills such as how to make bread rolls that came to be known as "Grandma's dough cookies". Grandma was the most generous soul and was always working at feeding us and making us comfortable when we visited. No one ever left Grandma's house without something she had given them, usually food that she wanted to share. Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Grant, and is survived by her children, Rodney (Avis) Chandler, Craig (Deanna) Chandler, Mark (Tammy) Chandler, all of St. Anthony, Idaho and Laurel (Shawn) Talbot of Eagle Mountain, Utah, 16 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 3rd, 2023 at the Second Ward LDS chapel (145 E. First North, St. Anthony) with Bishop Russ Miller officiating. Family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Wilford Cemetery. (Bert Flamm Mortuary will also be live-streaming the service for those who are unable to attend.) Our Mother was one of God's children who Truly gave more than she received. Donna 9/16/1931 - 2/25/2023Chandler
