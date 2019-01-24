Heather Sue Chaney, 48, of Kuna, Idaho formerly of Idaho Falls passed away on Friday January 18, 2019 with her family by her side after a short battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, January 27th at Cole Valley Christian School, 200 E. Carlton, please enter the chapel on the east side of the building, off of 2 1/2 Street. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 AM on Monday, January 28th at Fielding Memorial Park, 4600 S Yellowstone Hwy, Idaho Falls, ID. Remembrances may be left for Heather's family on her webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home. Heather 5/7/1970 - 1/18/2019Sue Chaney