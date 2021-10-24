Anna Loraine Chapman, aged 90, passed away in her sleep on October 13, 2021 in Shelley, Idaho from causes incident to age and Alzheimer's. Loraine was born in Firth, Idaho, the fourth of six children, to Malden and Ruth Dye. She had a happy childhood and didn't realize until much later that she had grown up during the Great Depression. She attended elementary school in the two-room school near her house, where in 4th grade she met the new boy who had just moved in, and who would later become her boyfriend and then her husband of 66 years. She noticed him right away, and he noticed her. A year after she graduated from Firth High School, Loraine married John Elden Chapman in the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. John and Loraine loved each other devotedly; it's hard to imagine a more-in-love couple, so their reunion in heaven is especially sweet to contemplate. Loraine developed many hobbies over her lifetime--clarinet and piano as a youngster, the organ later in her life, quilting, crocheting, painting, reading--but her real interest and talent was people. She had an uncommon knack for making everyone she met feel happier and special. She had a ready laugh, a sparkling smile, and a welcoming hug. She was mom, grandma, Aunt Loraine, Sister Chapman, or Hermana Chapman to countless people, no matter their relationship. As one niece noted, "we were all her 'favorite' and we all knew it." Loraine had a strong testimony of the Savior and his gospel and served in numerous church callings, always with her whole soul. She served two missions with John (Argentina and Ecuador), and learned Spanish at age 61. She didn't pass up any opportunity to speak Spanish from then on, and she and John served many years in a Spanish-speaking branch in Firth. They both served in the Idaho Falls temple for many years. Even when Alzheimer's took away more and more of her memory, her welcoming and loving personality remained. She stayed quick to crack jokes, show gratitude, and express love. We thank the caring staff at The Gables in Shelley and Symbii Home Health and Hospice who helped her through this challenging time of her life. Loraine was preceded in death by her husband John, her father and mother, her brothers and sisters Maynard, Lenna, Lemoyne, Ruel, and Calvin, their spouses (except Ruel's wife Carla), and numerous friends. She is survived by her six children--Blaine (Debbie) Chapman, Karan (Mike Stevens) Chapman, Connie (LeGrande) Williams, Joann (Darrell) Tew, Don (Mary) Chapman, and James (Audrey) Chapman-21 grandchildren along with10 spouses, and 25 great-grand-children. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday October 26, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at the Kimball Ward Chapel (744 North 600 East) in Firth. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 P.M. at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak) in Shelley and Tuesday morning 9:30 till 10:40 A.M. at the church. Burial will be in the Firth Cemetery. The funeral service will be streamed live at http://mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.org/firthidahostake. Friends and well-wishers are invited to share their messages at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. A. 2/9/1931 - 10/13/2021Loraine Chapman