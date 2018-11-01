Wilford Oleen Chapman, 85, of Firth Idaho, also known as "Bill" to many, returned to heaven on October 28, 2018. He was surrounded by family at Fairwinds Retirement Community where he has lived for the past year. Wilford was born on October 14, 1933 in Preston, Idaho to John W. Chapman and Alexia Page Chapman. At the age of eight his family moved to Firth where they had acquired a farm. He attended school in Preston and Firth, Idaho, graduating from Firth High School in 1952. After high school he attended Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho for one year. As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he accepted a call to serve a mission in the New Zealand/South Pacific mission in 1954, he served for 3 years. In 1957 he returned to college at Utah State in Logan, Utah. He was a senior in high school when he met Katheryn Margaret Bowman and she was only a freshman. They married in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on June 24, 1958 and immediately began their life together in West Yellowstone, Montana where he was a delivery truck driver for Jack and Jean's Bakery. They returned to Firth, Idaho the next summer where he took a job out in the plant with the RT French Company in Shelley, Idaho. At the same time he owned and operated Olees hamburger stand, a local favorite in Firth. In 1964 he took a job in the lab with Idaho Fresh Pack and moved his family to Rigby, Idaho and three years later moved them back to Firth, where he eventually become the owner of Idaho Supreme Potato, Inc. He loved managing and helping the employees there, especially when he could run the road grader or tractor. He enjoyed exploring the outdoors, sports, traveling, missionary work, history, horses, farming and the neighbor's dogs. His greatest joy was spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Wilford is survived by his children, Pamela (Frank) Vouk of Firth, VonDel (Becky) Chapman of Firth, Jana (Don) Reed of Rockford, Wade Chapman of Idaho Falls, Dewey (Jodie) Chapman of Firth, Brad (Stacey) Chapman of Idaho Falls, Charles Chapman of Firth, 22 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Johnson and sister-in-law, Loraine Chapman of Firth. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, sisters and brothers-in-law, Donna (Woodrow) Peterson, Lucile (Keith) Dye, Dorma (Doan) Monrow, brother, John Chapman and brother-in-law, Jay Johnson. The family appreciates the care provided by the staffs of; Fairwinds, One Source in Idaho Falls and Carriage Cove in Rexburg. FUNERAL SERVICE AND VIEWINGS...will be held at the Firth Ward Chapel, 744 North 600 East, Firth, Idaho. Service: 1pm Saturday, November 3, 2018. Viewings: Family will meet with friends and family 6pm to 8pm Friday evening, November 2, 2018 and 11:30am to 12:40pm on Saturday, November 3. Burial will be in the Firth Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to your preferred humanitarian fund or his favorite was The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints humanitarian fund. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com.