Joyce Chapple, of Rigby, Idaho, passed away peacefully in her home after a battle with cancer on December 15, 2022, at the age of 91. Joyce was born on November 9, 1931 in Wilford, Idaho to Alma and Ethel (Hiatt) Greenhalgh. Joyce was the 7th of 17 children. She considered herself a "tomboy" and proudly worked hard, outside much of the time, alongside her brothers on the family farm. At just 13 years old she helped take care of the livestock and land, raised her own flock of chickens, and tended to her own assigned one-acre garden for the family. Joyce canned and gardened all of her life, up until the year of her death in 2022. Joyce married Robert (Bob) Neindorf and gave birth to five children - Baby Neindorf, Teena Neindorf, Linda Neindorf, Barbara Neindorf, and Robert (Bob) Birch. Later, Joyce married Claude Birch. They were together 19 years. Joyce married H. Earl Chapple in 1976. She and Earl were sealed in Idaho Falls Temple in 1983. They later served in a calling together in that same temple, and served together on a mission in Lima, Peru. Joyce served on the Rigby City Council for many years and is considered a friend and beloved neighbor by many in the area. She was a wonderful sister and cherished mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her sister, Natella Romrell of Rexburg, her brother, Lloyd Greenhalgh of Rigby, her daughter, Teena (Niendorf) Burt of St. Anthony, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by 14 siblings, her daughters, Baby Neindorf, Linda Burt, and Barbara Sanchez, her son, Robert (Bob) Birch, and grandchildren Chris Sanchez, Joseph Burt, Mya Allen, and Jeremy Birch. Services will be held Wednesday, December 21st at the Rigby, Idaho Stake Center at 258 W. 1st. N. in Rigby Idaho. There will be a visitation from 11:00 a.m. - 12:45 p.m, with the funeral starting at 1:00. Burial will be in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Joyce 11/9/1931 - 12/15/2022Chapple
