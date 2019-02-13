David Albert Charboneau, of Henderson, Nevada, passed away peacefully at the age of 55, in his home on January 31, 2019. David was born July 2, 1963, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Albert B. and Eleanor L. Charboneau. He was the first child and had two other siblings, Michael Charboneau, age 54, and Kathy Kunkel (Charboneau), age 50. He attended Skyline High School, Eastern Idaho Technical College and Motorcycle Mechanics Institute. His thirst for adventure showed through his many hobbies including motorcycles, RC cars, and mechanics. He is survived by his son, Daniel Charboneau, daughter, Amy Harvey (Charboneau), and granddaughters, Alizay, Kiana, Amari, and Bailey. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, Ammon, Idaho. The family will visit with friends from 10:30-11 a.m. prior to services. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. David 7/2/1963 - 1/31/2019Albert Charboneau