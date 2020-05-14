Clyde G Charles 1933 ~ 2020 Clyde G Charles passed away peacefully in his home in North Salt Lake, UT on May 9, 2020 ten days before his 87th birthday. Clyde was born in Swan Lake, ID on May 19, 1933 the first child of Estella Arlene Gambles and Howard Rudolph Charles. He grew up and attended high school in Preston, ID where he enjoyed popularity and excelled in basketball. After high school, Clyde attended Idaho State College on a basketball scholarship. He also served in the U.S. Army at the end of the Korean War, where he was stationed in Korea and Japan. He married his eternal companion, Teddae Joy Jolley, in the Idaho Falls temple on August 16, 1957. They resided in Idaho Falls where they raised six children. They were married 62 years. Clyde began his career at a small construction company which grew to become HK Contractors in Idaho Falls. He started as a book keeper and eventually became part owner and president of the company. A lifetime member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Clyde served many ways, including as bishop. He and Teddae also served two full-time missions together. Clyde was active in his community as a member of the Hospital Board. He served as the Bonneville County Chairman of the Republican Party, and also on the Idaho Board of Associated General Contractors. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing, traveling with Teddae, and riding snow mobiles in Island Park with friends and his family. He was an avid supporter of BYU football, and until recently never missed a home game. He is survived by his wife, Teddae, his daughters Debbie Sievers (Kent), Lorraine Baker (Dwight), Corinne Fornelius (Eric), sons Doug (LuAnn) and Chad, and his sister Connie Vanderschans. He was preceded in death by his son Lance (Marci), and brothers Rudy and Monte. Clyde and Teddae have 24 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren. He enjoyed spending time with family and we all felt his love for us. Because of the Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a grave side service on Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Swan Lake, ID. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com The family would like to give special thanks to Intermountain Hospice. In lieu of flowers, you may contribute to cancer research. Clyde 5/19/1933 - 5/9/2020G Charles