MaryAnn Charter
MaryAnn Taylor Lott Charter, 78, of Washington, Utah, passed away peacefully Oct. 4, 2018, at Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George, Utah, due to complications from a stroke. At the time of her death, she was surrounded by her loving family.
She was born April 23, 1940, in Franklin, Idaho, to Clyve and Edna Taylor. She was the fifth of eight children – five brothers and two sisters.
She attended elementary school in Preston, Idaho, and graduated from West Jefferson High School in Terreton, Idaho.
She married her high school sweetheart, Seth Lott, in October 1958. Together they had five daughters and three sons, raising seven to adulthood. They raised their family in Firth, Idaho, moving to St. George, Utah, in 1986. They later divorced. She married Doyle Charter in December 1993, enlarging her family with an adult son and daughter.
While raising her family on the small farm, she grew, harvested and preserved a large vegetable garden and fruit from her orchard.
She enjoying cooking, sewing, daytime drama, Western movies, country music and watching reality crime shows. She also enjoyed playing golf, pinnacle and women’s softball. She was the pitcher for a city league team.
Her house was always neat and tidy, and she was constantly rearranging her furniture. Christmas was her favorite holiday. She started decorating in October. She decorated the entire house – inside and out.
Over the years, her employment included childcare provider, lab tech, librarian, small business owner, bank manager, legal secretary, house cleaner and was a personal assistant to the elderly.
She is survived by her husband, Doyle; her children: Tamara (Kevin) Robinson, of Cedar City, Utah; Stuart Lott, of Cedar City, Utah; Tracey (Janet) Lott, of Tracy, California; Christine (Rob) Ring, of Phoenix, Arizona; Connie (Jon) Mitchell, of Round Rock, Texas; Rebecca (Mike) Phillips, of Cedar City, Utah; and Rhonda Mitchell, of Austin, Texas; stepchildren, Sam (Laura) Charter and Connie (Jack) Charter, both of St. George, Utah; her sisters, Jean Foster and Faye (Ed) Martin; and her brother Theo (Rosie) Taylor.
She is preceded in death by her son Matthew, parents and her brothers Joe, Wayne, Brent and Ellis.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 6, at 2 p.m. at the Washington 8th Ward Building, 486 Mangum Road in Washington, Utah. There will be a viewing from noon–1:45 p.m. Interment will immediately follow the funeral at the Washington City Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were provided by Hughes Mortuary.
We would like to express our gratitude to the doctors and nurses in the intensive care unit who tended to our mother in a very caring and thoughtful manner.