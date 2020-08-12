Chavez Robbie Shann Chavez Robbie Shann Chavez, 52, of Blackfoot, passed away, Monday, August 10, 2020 at Portneuf Medical Center. Robbie was born March 10, 1968 in Blackfoot Idaho to Ernest M and Janie Casias Chavez. Robbie has lived most of his life in Blackfoot. He attended school in Blackfoot before graduation from Wood Cross High School in Bountiful, Utah. In 1998 he enlisted in the United States Army, he was stationed at various bases but mostly in Pocatello at the Army Reserve 1016th. In 1990, Robbie married Tina Lynn Hayden, to this union four children were born. They later divorced. Robbie recruited for the Army and in his later years did career counseling. Along with his career in the military, he also worked at Oliver's restaurant for many years. He ran Gate City Boxing, was president of Idaho Golden Gloves as well as Snake River Boxing Association. At the age of 7, he started boxing and continued through his teen age years where he won several state titles. He loved boxing and that is what led him to being so involved with the various associations. Robbie was a member of the Roman Catholic Church. He enjoyed golfing, snowboarding, playing his guitar, and being outdoors. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. Robbie is survived by his children, Baylee Chavez, Julia Chavez, Hadlea Chavez, and Emmanuel Chavez all of Pocatello; siblings, Ernie Chavez of Salt Lake City, UT, Alfred Chavez of Pocatello, Emilio Chavez of Blackfoot, Lupe Wadsworth of Fort Hall, Lisa Barnard of Payson, UT, Bobbie Joe of Blackfoot, Janie Chavez of Salt Lake City, UT, and Anna Chavez of Pocatello; and three grandchildren, Baker Sievers, Beckham Beech, and Journee Chavez. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, JoAnn Chapman. A funeral mass will be held at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church. A rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home with a viewing to follow until 8:00 p.m. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.