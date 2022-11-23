Larry Cheney, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend passed away peacefully on November 21, 2022 after a short illness. He joins in a joyous reunion now with his sweet wife, daughter, parents, and well-loved brothers and sisters. He was 90 years old. Larry was born September 22, 1932, in Basalt, Idaho to Austin and Carrie Cheney. He was the 6th of 7 children and grew up on dairy farm. In his childhood, he learned to work hard on the farm, but also enjoyed many outdoor adventures including fishing and hunting with his brothers and sisters. Larry graduated from Mackay High School in Mackay, Idaho. He then enlisted with the National Guard and was stationed in Korea. Upon returning, he met the love of his life, Dorothy Hunting on a blind date and was immediately smitten. They were sealed for time and all eternity on December 7, 1956, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They moved to Logan, Utah, where Larry continued his education at Utah State University. He earned a degree in civil engineering, and briefly worked for Washington Department of Transportation then made his career with the United States Army Corps of Engineers, which took him to many places. Larry and Dorothy lived in Washington, Virginia, Italy, but always called Idaho home. He worked hard as his job which also included moves to other countries. Larry and Dorothy retired to Grant, Idaho, to be near family. He loved playing cards including pinochle, hearts, and all kinds of games. During retirement, they enjoyed spending time and going on many outings with their siblings. Together they enjoyed travelling, fishing, and visiting with family and friends. They were married 47 years, until Dorothy's passing. Larry met Joan Hill in 2004, and they were married that same year. They enjoyed traveling and visiting with family. Together they served in the Salt Lake City Temple Square mission. Larry was a lifelong and dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He had a strong testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and a served in many callings including bishop, bishopric member, and temple worker. He cherished the many friends he made along the way. He is survived by his wife Joan, three children Denice (Tim) Bloxham, Craig (Gail) Cheney, and Lloyd (Karen) Cheney, eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He valued his bonus children with Joan including Jeffrey (Nicole) Hill, ValRee (Darin) Lowe, and Susan (Ryan) Johnsson and nine grandchildren. Also survived by one brother, Wayne Cheney. Larry always cherished the blessing of an eternal family. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, wife Dorothy, 6 of his siblings, and his daughter Marsha. A graveside will be held at 12 noon, Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Annis Little Butte Cemetery. The family will receive from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Friday, November 25, 2022 at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 W. Main Street, Rigby, Idaho 83442. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Larry 9/22/1932 - 11/21/2022Cheney
