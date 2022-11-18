Our precious mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Arlene Lucille Whitney Cherney, 82, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. She was under the care of Aspen Home Health and Hospice. Arlene was born November 3, 1940 to Wells Alonzo Whitney and Lucille Violet Jacobson. Being the only daughter with two brothers. She was her father's pride and joy. She grew up attending Emerson and Riverside Elementary, O.E. Bell Junior High and graduated in 1959 from Idaho Falls High School. She met Emil Otto Cherney who was attending Nuclear Prototype School. Six weeks later they were married on November 29, 1962. Emil was serving in the US Navy and they relocated to Pittsburgh, PA, Bayonne New Jersey and later New London Connecticut. During their 16 years in the military, they were able to make many life-long friends and travel the United States. During her time in Connecticut, she graduated from the Albert Beatrice School of Cosmetology. She worked at Charles of the Ritz in Connecticut and after returning to Idaho she worked at Tres Jolie. Later she worked for Beauty for All Seasons in the color pallet room. Having the best eye for hue, tone, and shade, she was responsible for purchasing and shopping for all of the different colors of fabric to make their color analysis palettes and drapes for clients all over the world. People were drawn to Arlene's liveliness and humor, and she picked up lifelong friends everywhere she went. Arlene enjoyed baking and was always making cookies or pies for neighbors or friends. Her love language was ensuring that one who entered her home was well fed. Arlene liked giving little gifts and never visited someone empty-handed. Arlene and Emil were always on a road trip to see family or friends. This took them to all 50 states. On weekends you could find them camping, four wheeling, and enjoying the beautiful outdoors. Arlene was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Arlene and Emil's marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. She enjoyed serving in the Primary and in the Relief Society. One of her favorite callings was focused on teaching self-reliance, where she imparted her knowledge to her daughters. For many years, she also enjoyed sewing baby blankets for each new baby in the Mill Run Ward. More recently she enjoyed being part of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She was currently serving as the Chaplain for the New Sweden Camp. Arlene is survived by her two loving daughters, Terri Hatch (Thomas Eric) of Sheridan, WY, and Kristin (Rick) Wood of Katy, TX; her brother, Larry (Carolyn) Whitney of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Eight grandchildren; and Fourteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Emil; her parents; and her younger brother, Samuel Whitney. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Mill Run Ward, 2020 S. Charlotte Drive in Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends Friday evening from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior at the church. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Arlene 11/3/1940 - 11/14/2022Lucille Cherney
+1
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.