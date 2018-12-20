Emil Otto Cherney, 83, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 15, 2018, at his home. He was under the care of his family and Hands of Hope Hospice. He was born May 18, 1935, in Dickinson, North Dakota, to Philip Frank Cherney and Mary Helen Michalenko Cherney. He was the youngest of 11 children. He grew up on a farm attending a one room country school and graduated from Ellendale High School. In 1954, Emil enlisted in the US Navy. While attending nuclear submarine prototype training in Idaho Falls, Idaho he met the love of his life Arlene Lucille Whitney. They were married six weeks later on November 29, 1962. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Emil was stationed in New London, Connecticut where he served on the USS Daniel Webster, USS Croaker and USS Becuna. After 22 years of service he retired while serving on the USS Lafayette as Chief Petty Officer. While in New London, two daughters were born: Terri Lucille and Kristin Arlene. After his retirement from the Navy he returned to Idaho Falls where Arlene could be around family and Emil could enjoy the great outdoors. Emil worked at Argonne National Laboratories for 22 years in critical maintenance. Emil was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various callings including Assistant Ward Clerk, Stake Sunday School Counselor and Ward Sunday School President. Emil loved hunting, fishing, camping, snowmobiling, and four wheeling. He imparted his love for the outdoors to his daughters, son in laws, and grandchildren. He loved working and repairing anything with a motor or an engine. He was well known for being able to fix anything that friends and family would confide in him for help. He once said that he could fix anything except broken hearts and the crack of dawn. Emil is survived by his loving wife, Arlene Cherney of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Terri (Eric) Hatch of Sheridan, WY; daughter, Kristin (Rick) Wood of Houston, TX; sister, Betty Christensen of Crystal, MN; 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers, Ernest, George, Otto, Laudie, Taft, and Wayne, one sister Lillian Knapp, and two infant sisters, Mary and Agnes. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 22, 2018, at the Idaho Falls Mill Run Ward (2020 South Charlotte Drive) with Bishop Greg Sharp officiating. The family will visit with friends on Friday from 7-8:30 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home (273 North Ridge Avenue) and Saturday 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery. Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and the Navy Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.wood@woodfuneralhome.com. Emil 5/18/1935 - 12/15/2018Cherney