Stanley John Cheslock M.D., 86, of Idaho Falls, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Stanley was born on March 21, 1933, in Tyler, Pennsylvania to Josef and Stella Cheslock. He grew up in Hollywood, PA and graduated from Huston Township High School in 1951. He went on to earn his Bachelor of Science Degree from Syracuse University in 1956 and Doctor of Medicine Degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 1960. On September 19, 1955, he married Annabelle Chiodo in Tyler, PA. To this union, six children were born. Annabelle passed away on February 24, 1999. After College, he joined the U.S. Army where he served as Chief Flight Surgeon 5th Army. He was honorably discharged on May 3, 1966. The family lived in Joliet, IL and Idaho Falls, ID where Stanley practiced medicine until his retirement in 2015. Stanley was a member of the Catholic Church. He enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing, genealogy. He was always happy spending time with his family, caring for his patients, and being with friends. In his later years, he enjoyed going to Ft. Hall. He is survived by his children: Michael H. Cheslock of Idaho Falls, ID, Kathleen A. Cheslock of Idaho, Stanley J. Cheslock Jr. of Idaho Falls, ID, Deborah L. (Paul) Nowak of Irwin, PA, Joseph B. (Glenda) Cheslock of Lake Havasu City, AZ, and Christopher R. Cheslock of Idaho Falls, ID. He was preceded in death by his wife, Annabelle; parents, Josef and Stella; brothers: Edward, Joseph, Solvent, Hallie, Teddy, and Daniel; sisters: Adella and Stella. A Rosary will be held at 5:00 p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. After the Rosary the family will visit with friends until 8:00 p.m. Memorial services will be held at a later date in Pennsylvania. Condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Stanley 3/21/1933 - 3/8/2020J. Cheslock M.D.
+2
+2