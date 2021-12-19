Reginald Cecil Child, Jr. Passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021, of natural causes at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He was 91 years old. Reg was born in East Providence, Rhode Island, on April 11, 1930, to Reginald Cecil Child, Sr. And Lillian Clara Williams(on). He was an only child. He attended elementary and secondary schools in Cranston, Rhode Island, where he served at night during high school as an air-raid warden at the end of World War II. He grew up near the ocean and loved fishing and boating. He was a member of the Sea Scouts. He played sports in school. He married Joan F. St. Peter in 1951. They had one son, Glenn Reid, and were later divorced. He joined the Naval Reserve and later the US Air Force. He spent four years in England during the Korean War; he was a detective for the Anaheim Police Department for 13 years; and he owned a motel and security company in the San Bernardino Mountains. He was very proud of the fact that he attended USC on a scholarship while working for the police department. He was the head of security at Fontana High School in Fontana, California, where he met Jerry Lee Madsen. They were married February 8, 1975. They moved to Rexburg, Idaho, where Reg worked as a n engineering technician for the State Highway Department, a potato inspector for the state of Idaho, a co-owner of Made in Idaho, a real estate agent, an athletic director at Rigby High School, and an international courier which enabled him to travel around the world. Reg enjoyed working with his cattle and refurbishing old tractors as hobbies. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved spending time with his family, especially his four granddaughters. Reg is survived by his wife, Jerry, of Rexburg; sons, Michael Lee Child, of Cottage Grove, Oregon and Glenn Reid Child of Guadalajara, Mexico; granddaughters, Tara Lee, Tayla, Teanna and Taisly Child, of Cottage Grove, Oregon; grandsons, Amer Child, of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Alex Child, of Panama. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Reginald Corey Child; half-sister, Wendie Clark; step-brother, Joe Walsh. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at the LDS Sunnydell Chapel. Family will receive friends from 5:00-6:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 21, at Flamm Funeral Home and from 10:00-10:45 a.m. Wednesday, December 22, at the LDS Sunnydell Chapel prior to services. Condolences may be submitted online at www.flammfh.com. Reginald 4/11/1930 - 12/16/2021C. Child, Jr.