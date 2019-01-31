Adam James Childers was always ready for an adventure. As the second child of Stan and Sarah Childers, he was born ready to explore. During his younger years, Adam and his friends played in the nearby barley field, on the neighborhood dirt hill and ventured to the big tree. As Adam grew, he channeled his energy into sports, discovering the world around him, and hanging out with friends. Adam's sense of adventure and desire to be with friends meant that he had many experiences which led him into a few scrapes. Adam liked and related to people from all walks of life. He had an easy going personality which drew people to him. Adam had the ability to make friends with people where ever he went in life. He enjoyed helping others by offering encouragement, telling jokes, and providing reassurance that things would work out. Adam had a quick wit and sense of humor that was contagious. He enjoyed making other people laugh and could do so in any conversation. Adam prided himself on working hard. Whether at home or in the community, he got great satisfaction from being known as a hard worker. After graduating from Hillcrest High School in 2013, Adam went to ISU for one year. He started working in the HVAC industry and took courses at EITC. Later, he switched to welding where he found his true fit. The last four years of his life, Adam's faithful and constant companion was his dog, Cali. He wanted a dog of his own ever since the age of three and he took her everywhere he could. Adam enjoyed hobbies such as fishing, hiking, and camping. He loved the outdoors and found peace in nature. Adam will be missed by many. His siblings include his older sister, Kayla, younger brother, Spencer, and youngest sister, Hannah. The family would like to thank all those who helped care for Adam. He participated in several community programs which were led by generous and caring professionals. Adam's funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 2, 2019, at the Cottonwood Ward, 2200 Stafford Drive in Ammon, Idaho. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Adam 2/24/1995 - 1/22/2019James Childers