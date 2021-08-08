Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Stephen Wayne Christensen DDS age 75 passed away August 6th at his home in Ririe, Idaho of natural causes. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Bobbie Deane, his three children Brian (Karie) of Rexburg, LeeAnn (Dave) of S Missouri, and Todd (Carleen) of Ririe, his sister Peggy and 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, father and his younger brother Max. Steve was born January 26, 1946, in Vernal, Utah to Margie Ladell and Boyd Leon Christensen. He lived in many places growing up including Peru, California, and Idaho. He spent his teenage years in Boise and graduated from Borah High and then attended Utah State University in Logan Utah. He married Bobbie Deane Worthen while attending Utah State University and after receiving his bachelor's degree he went to dental school in Seattle at University of Washington. He joined the US Army after dental school and served as a Captain in the army for two years as a dentist. After finishing his service in the military, he opened his private dental practice in Rexburg where he practiced for over 30 years. He finished his dental career in Alaska where he worked for the last 10 years before retiring. Stephen was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed serving. He served a mission with Bobbie to the Birmingham, England Mission and enjoyed their experience there. He was most happy with a fishing pole or a gun in his hand. He spent countless days fishing the rivers and lakes and hunting big game and waterfowl with his boys, grandsons and close friends. He loved life and lived big. He is loved by many and will be missed dearly! Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Ririe Stake Center. The family will visit with friends from 9 - 9:45 a.m., prior to services at the stake center. Interment will follow at the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Stephen 1/26/1946 - 8/6/2021Wayne Christensen DDS