Dewayne "Red" Sidney Christensen, 67, of Rigby, passed away September 6, 2022, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. Red was born April 8, 1955, in Fort Collins, Colorado, to Robert D. Christensen and Bonnie Jean Holm Christensen. He grew up and attended schools in North Platte, Nebraska, and graduated from North Platte High School. After high school, Red joined the United States Navy and retired after 20 years of service. On August 30, 1974, he married Katherine Ann Teahon in North Platte, Nebraska. Red and Kathy made their home in Irwin, Idaho, where Dewayne finished his career as a coordinator for the Bureau of Reclamation. He loved hunting, fishing, and working on cars with his boys. Red was a volunteer firefighter for the Halsey Fire Department. He was involved in the Loup 2 Loup road races in Halsey, Nebraska. Red is survived by his loving wife, Kathy Christensen of Rigby, ID; son, Cad (Janalyn) Christensen; daughter, Candein (Frank) Chairez; brother, Larry (Cindy) Christensen; two sisters, Tammy (Jeff) Dugger and Sue (Dirk) Higgins; six grandchildren, Anthony, Jordan, Beau, Coby, Devon, and Eli; and two great grandchildren, Kayann and Leeland. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bobby Christensen; sister, Jean Anne Edelman; and brother-in-law, Dick Edelman. Per Red's wishes, no services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Dewayne 4/8/1955 - "Red" 9/6/2022Christensen