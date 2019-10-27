Elwood J "Woody" Christensen, 89, beloved father, brother, grandpa and friend, passed away on October 23, 2019 of complications incident to age. He was born in Idaho Falls, ID on Aug. 17, 1930 to Leland Clevo and Reta H. Jones Christensen. As the oldest child, Woody was raised among family and friends in the farming community of Goshen. He learned a great work ethic early and has followed that his whole life. He was drafted into the U.S. Army at age 20, and served as a Jeep mechanic in Germany during the Korean War. While on leave, he married JoAnn Adams on Oct. 10, 1951 in the Idaho Falls Temple. She was the girl he thought was so cute when he saw her climbing the steps of the school bus. JoAnn preceded him in death on March 3, 2008 after 56 years of marriage. Woody's love of hunting and fishing brought him much joy, and he put that to good use as he and Pete Kontes opened Woody's Inc., a sporting goods store on "A" Street in Idaho Falls. He was in business 21 years. Woody made lifelong friends there and in his travels as an outdoorsman. People learned to respect him for his wit, generosity and integrity. In 1985, he took night classes and started a successful metal machining business in the shop behind his home. Making parts for many different applications has kept him busy for many years. As an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, family and religion were very important to him. He served in many different callings and enjoyed the fellowship he found there. Woody is survived by his children: Barbara (Dale) Jensen of Richfield, Utah; Ronald (Natalia) Christensen and Michelle (Brian) Anderson, both of Shelley; 10 grandchildren and 26 great grands. He is also survived by his brother, Richard, and 4 sisters Elaine Merrill, Marilyn Croft, Shirley Bowers, and Bonnie Gorney. He was preceded death by his wife, his parents, 2 infant brothers, and his brother, Raymond. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the Shelley South Stake Center (675 S Milton, Shelley). The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 PM at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak, Shelley) and Tuesday morning from 9:30 to 10:40 AM at the church. Burial will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery with Military Rites by the David B. Bleak Post #93 and the Idaho Army Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Elwood "Woody" 8/17/1930 - 10/23/2019Christensen