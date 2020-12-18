Ina Claire Theobald Christensen, July 21, 1934 - December 14, 2020. Ina, age 86, passed from this life December 14, 2020. She died at home surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Roberts, Idaho on July 21, 1934. She was the fourth child in a family of three boys and two girls. Later, the family moved to Shelley where Ina attended junior high and high school. There she met her lifelong sweetheart, Winn. She was always surround by lots of friends and enjoyed being a cheerleader both on and off the field for friends and loved ones alike. Ina was a peacemaker. At home, her mother taught her the value of hard work through countless hours handpicking potatoes for the annual harvest. A characteristic which she carried with her, her entire life. On January 12, 1950 she married Winn Christensen in Shelley, Idaho. They began a family and in 1956 they bought farm ground from Ronald Christensen and moved into what would be their home for the next 64 years. Ina was lively, beautiful, and a dynamic woman. She helped on the farm (especially at harvest), gardened, canned, and raised six children. Ina loved to sew clothes and quilts for her family. She took art lessons and loved to paint, loved reading, but music was her first love. She played the piano and organ and had a beautiful soprano voice. She shared these talents with her children, grandchildren, and ward. She served in the church in the Primary as chorister and president, and Relief Society. You could always find her in the early morning hours reading her beloved scriptures. She loved to be active, and began golf later in life. Ina had a competitive spirit and won several tournaments. She was president of the women's golf association at Sandcreek. She and Winn began spending the winters down south in 1982. They enjoyed spending time with friends both on and off the golf course. She was a gifted cook and learned many things from her mother-in- law, Fern. She was a thoughtful grandmother and spent many hours making memories for them. She and Winn were married for more than 70 years and were sealed for eternity in the Idaho Falls temple in 2015 surrounded by many loved ones. This was the greatest blessing of her life and those of her children. She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Theobald and Mildred Charlesworth Theobald, Cloy, Dee, Garn, Wrena, and a daughter, Cherie Christensen Searle. Ina is survived by her husband, Winn Christensen of Shelley, Rhonda (Craig) Hobbs of Surprise, AZ, Larry (Liz) Christensen of Idaho Falls, Linda (Steve) Laney of Cedar Hills, UT, Kathy (Greg) Nalder of Meridian, ID, and Todd Christensen of Shelley, 29 grandchildren and 95 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, December 19, 2020 at the Shelley Stake Center (325 E Locust). The family will meet with friends Friday evening from 5:30 till 7:30 P.M. at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak) in Shelley. Burial will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery. Funeral services will be broadcast live from the church. Those wishing to view the funeral service broadcast may do at: shelleystake.org, click Ward Sacrament Meeting Broadcasts, and select Stake Center, which will take you to a You Tube channel. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Ina 7/21/1934 - 12/14/2020Claire Christensen